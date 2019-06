Motown Museum is now accepting applications for its Motown SPARK and IGNITE summer camps, which are open to deserving metropolitan Detroit area middle and high school students.

Motown SPARK Summer Camp is designed for students entering grades 6 through 8, and will teach campers the basics of singing, songwriting, instrumental performance, production, dancing and choreography. Motown IGNITE Summer Camp is open to metro Detroit high school students interested in songwriting, vocal and instrumental performance, production, dancing, choreography and the business of music.

Museum Program Manager Raina Baker stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the summer fun and discuss how it fits into Motown's 60th anniversary celebration.