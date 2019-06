Detroit Demo Days kicks off on Friday, June 14, and will pit more than a dozen Detroit entrepreneurs to compete for a share of more than $1 million is seed funding from Quicken Loans.

Among them are Joe Spencer and daughter, Stephanie, from Louisiana Creole Gumbo. Already with two downtown locations, they're looking to expand across Metro Detroit. They stopped by the Fox2 News Kitchen Sunday morning to share some of their favorite recipes and to discuss their participation in Detroit Demo Days.

