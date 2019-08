Sunday is National Fajita Day, and to celebrate we turned to the experts at Applebee's, which just launched a collected of loaded fajitas on their menu.

Chef Hope Jones, general manager of the Commerce Township Applebee's, and Area Director Jeremy Hill dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to showcase some of the new menu creations, including the loaded shrimp fajitas. Watch the video above, follow the recipe here.

Applebee's Loaded Shrimp Fajitas

Ingredients

1 tbs. olive oil

12 Shrimp

½ oz. Chipotle Lime Seasoning

4 oz. Mexican Rice

8 oz. fajita vegetables

2 oz. queso dip

1/2” bacon (sliced)

1 tsp chopped cilantro

½ oz. Sizzle Sauce

2 Tortillas

1 Lime wedge

Side of guacamole, cheese, sour cream, lettuce and pico de gallo

Instructions