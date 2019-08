Today is National Sister's Day, which celebrates the sisters that make a difference in our daily lives.

To mark the occasion, Council Re|Sale the resale stored operated by the NationalCouncil of Jewish Women, Michigan located at 3297 W. 12 Mile Rd. in Berkley, is having a special sale from noon to 4 p.m.

Everything from summer dresses to pretty hats, sandals and jewelry, along with home-furnishings, make are available and affordably priced. All proceeds will go to National Council of Jewish Women, Michigan, whose mission is to better the lives of women, children and families. Bring your sister or someone who is like a sister to you and you both receive 65 percent of your entire purchase.

