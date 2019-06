June has arrived and along with bringing in the official start of summer, the month is also known for food, soul food, in particular.

June is National Soul Food Month, and to get a taste of what's in store, Fox2 turned to the team at Soul4Real in Waterford for a little direction. Owners Hector and Tina Phillips dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to discuss some of their favorite soul food recipes, including fried chicken, macaroni, greens, yams, and peach cobbler.