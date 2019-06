Local young artists will be showing off their skills during the Northville Art House's 4th Young Artists Fair this weekend. It's all part of the annual summer Arts & Acts Festival in downtown Northville through Sunday.

The Arts and Acts celebration includes the Art in the Sun Juried Fine Arts Festival, the Maker´s Mart of Northville, the Young Artist Art Fair, music from top Detroit-area acts throughout the weekend, the 7th annual Northville Art House Chalk Festival, a variety of Food, and children's art activities.

Erin Maten, executive director of the Northville Art House dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to showcase some of their work and to preview the event.