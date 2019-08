In an effort to help keeps children safe this summer and help spread awareness about the importance of protecting your head while cycling, theOak Park E-Z Roll group will be giving out over 400 bicycle helmets today.

The event will be next to the City Hall from 1pm to 3pm on Sunday. Oak Park Public Safety will be giving out free bike locks and Ice Cream. They will also be registering bicycles at the event.

Event organizer Aaron Tobin, an Oak Park resident, and Linda Klein from Emergency Response Services of Warren, dropped by the Fox2 News studios to preview the event and discuss the cause.