Memorial Day weekend is here and if you haven't settled on your barbeque or outdoor gathering decor, there's still time to get some help.

Kevin Miller, owner of Twigs & Branches Floral in Rochester Hills, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to share some ideas and easy party-hosting tips, while also discussing table top decor not just for Memorial Day, but also any adventurous street food themed parties that could keep you busy all summer long. Watch the video above and click here for more information.

Tabletop Ideas

Keeping it simple by using already potted plants. Succulents are low maintenance and when the party is over you can place them around your home or give them as gifts. Natural materials like concrete and wood always look good outdoors for containers for your plants. We had some leftover wood from a project and cut some slices out of a 4x4” post and created risers for candles on the table. We clustered those with our concrete planters with succulents.

We used Royal Blue Gingham table clothes and napkins for a pop of color. Check out your local Dollar Store for inexpensive glass cylinders for our bug repellent centerpiece.

Materials

• 8” glass cylinder

• 1-lime • 1-lemon

• Few sprigs of rosemary

• Few drops of rosemary essential oil

• 1-floating candle

• 6oz of water Directions Slice up your lemons and limes.

Add them to the cylinder with a few sprigs of rosemary. Fill the cylinder 1” under the top of the vase with water. Add a few drops of the rosemary essential oil (5-7 drops per cylinder). Add your floating candle and light it.