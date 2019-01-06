Parallel Fifth Performs at The Rock Show 2019

The Shelby Township Lions Club will host one of its largest and loudest fundraisers to help support leader dogs for the blind on Saturday, Jan. 19 with the Rock Show.

Attendance is limited to the first 950 people with tickets at the Palazzo Grande, located at 54660 Van Dyke Rd., in Shelby Township. Event organizers Joe Crifasi and Ray Confer stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning with one of the headlining bands Parallel Fifth to preview the event and sample some of the sounds.

