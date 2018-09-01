Pecan Chicken at Sajo's Restaurant

Jim Sage, owner of Sajo's Restaurant in Clinton Twp., and his chefs stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to share some of their favorite dishes and one of their favorite recipies. Watch the video above, follow the recipe, and click here for more information.

Pecan Chicken

Ingredients

6 Boneless skinless chicken breast (approx. 8oz)

Flour for dredging

4 Large Eggs

10 oz milk

Olive oil

Honey Dijon Sauce

1/4 cup good-quality white wine vinegar.

1 tablespoon Dijon mustard.

1 tablespoon honey.

1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.

1/2 garlic clove.

1/2 cup vegetable oil.

2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.

Freshly ground black pepper.

Whisk all ingredients together

Breading

2 cups bread crumbs

1 ½ cup ground Pecans/medium chopped

1/2 Tsp ground cinnamon

1/4 tsp nutmeg

1 1/2 Cups sugar

Mix all ingredients together

Egg/Milk Mix

Whisk eggs and milk together

Directions: