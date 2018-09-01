Pecan Chicken at Sajo's Restaurant
Jim Sage, owner of Sajo's Restaurant in Clinton Twp., and his chefs stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to share some of their favorite dishes and one of their favorite recipies. Watch the video above, follow the recipe, and click here for more information.
Pecan Chicken
Ingredients
- 6 Boneless skinless chicken breast (approx. 8oz)
- Flour for dredging
- 4 Large Eggs
- 10 oz milk
- Olive oil
Honey Dijon Sauce
- 1/4 cup good-quality white wine vinegar.
- 1 tablespoon Dijon mustard.
- 1 tablespoon honey.
- 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt.
- 1/2 garlic clove.
- 1/2 cup vegetable oil.
- 2 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil.
- Freshly ground black pepper.
- Whisk all ingredients together
Breading
- 2 cups bread crumbs
- 1 ½ cup ground Pecans/medium chopped
- 1/2 Tsp ground cinnamon
- 1/4 tsp nutmeg
- 1 1/2 Cups sugar
- Mix all ingredients together
Egg/Milk Mix
Whisk eggs and milk together
Directions:
- Dust chicken breast with flour
- Dip floured chicken into egg/milk mixture
- Bread both sides of chicken breast into pecan breading
- Preheat pan with olive oil
- Cook chicken 4 minutes on each side or until golden brown
- Finish cooking chicken in oven