August in National Sandwich Month and with so many sandwich choices out there it's hard to focus on just a few to highlight.

Chef Rubina Kurdian, the executive chef at Mootz Pizzeria and Bar, located at 1230 Library St. in Detroit, has a favorite called the 600 to Philly Hoagie. The unique creation features sliced rib-eye steak, carmalized onions, mushrooms and American cheese. She stopped by the Fox2 News Kitchen Saturday morning to share the recipe and showcase some other sandwiches highlighted on the menu.

