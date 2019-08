A new popcorn shop owned by proud minority women who are passionate about what they do is bringing smiles to snackers in Detroit.

Poppin Top Hat takes pride in providing our customers with delicious, gourmet popcorn and impressive, all-occasion gift tins, party favors, and custom creations that guarantee a unique, unforgettable experience and great taste.

Joi Little and Athena Hinojosa dropped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to showcase some of their favorite flavor creations.