The summer festival season kicks off next week in downtown Royal Oak with the first-ever Rock 'n' Rides Royal Oak festival from Thursday June 20 through Sunday, June 23. A rockin' block party of family fun, the festival includes a stellar lineup of local musicians and carnival rides, games and tasty treats, all to benefit the organizations that are the building blocks of community.

It starts with Community Day, presented by Cornerstone Community Financial Credit Union on Thursday. Community Day offers 1,500 local kids and their families free carnival wristbands and parking for the first four hours of the festival by partnering with great organizations such as The Rainbow Connection, The HOPE Center, the Children's Miracle Network and more to help the deserving families they service.

Tickets are available to purchase in advance online for $5 each (plus online processing fee) by visiting the event website.

Event Produce Jon Witz dropped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to preview the fun.