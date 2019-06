Shimmy Shack, Michigan's first and only 100 percent vegan and gluten-free food truck and restaurant, will host Michigan's first-ever all vegan and all gluten free prom for adults tonight from 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Tickets are $45 each and include: dancing with live music, goodie bags, jungle juice and a buffet including cheezy spinach salad, baked noodle casserole, Indian lentils and rice and mini cupcakes.

Owner Debra "Shimmy Mama" Levantrosser, visited the Fox2 Kitchen Saturday morning to preview the event and to share some of her signature menu items. Watch the video above and click here for more information.