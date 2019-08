We all love to play, and we can't underestimate the importance of at least an hour of play a day for children during the summer and all year round.

Southeast Michigan is establishing SportPort, a mobile and stationary sports equipment sharing program that will be available in 15 communities throughout the greater Metro Detroit area. This program is designed to provide local youth with the opportunity for free play and to sample a variety of sports. Pontiac is the first community to host an event at 3 p.m. today at the Pontiac Public library.

Lynette Simmons, vice president of operations for community initiatives with the YMCA of Metropolitan Detroit, and Antoine D. Jackson, project director of the Youth Sports Initiative for the Community Foundation for Southeast Michigan, visited the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning to talk about the importance of giving children more opportunities to play.