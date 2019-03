St. Patrick's Day weekend is here and it's not a proper celebration without tradiditonal Irish dancing.

Courtney, Mina, Reegan and Violet, some very special students from the Shannon Irish Dance Academy in Rochester Hills, joined Artistic Director Sophia Wyzgowski in the Fox2 News studio Saturday morning to perform. They are between the ages 8 and 10 and will be performing a traditional 4 Hand Reel. Reegan is our US National Irish Dance Champion and 2nd in the World. She and Mina will travel overseas to the World Irish Dance Championships over Easter weekend to compete for a title.

Watch the video above and click here for more details.