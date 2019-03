St. Patrick's Day is nearly here and for those hosting getogethers, there's a lot of choices for festive foods and drinks. Chef Kelli Lewton, and Jim Lenz of Two Unique Caterers dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen to share some of their favorite and easy-to-make St. Patrick's Day party refreshments.

Kelli’s Irish Nachos

Ingredients

8 oz extra thick cut bistro potato chips

1-pound Dublin corn beef hash (see sub recipe)

2 cups pub cheese (see sub recipe)

¼ cup green onion

¼ cup chopped banana peppers

¼ chopped cooked bacon (optional)

¾ cup salsa verde

Directions

Lay thick cut bistro style potato chips on baking tray Sprinkle Dublin hash over chips Drizzle pub cheese on the top Sprinkle bacon, green onions & chopped banana peppers Serve with salsa verde

Belfast Sliders

Ingredients

8 1-1.5 oz potato (style rolls) or slider roll of your choice

1-pound Dublin corn beef hash (see sub recipe)

1 cup pub cheese (see sub recipe)

2 tablespoons butter

Directions

Spilt rolls into two pieces (bottom and top) Lightly butter cut side and griddle (butter side down) 2 minutes until toasted Place corn beef on roll, top with corn hash and a generous spoonful of pub cheese Place top and secure with small toothpick if desired

Dublin Corned Beef Hash

Ingredients

2 tablespoons. olive oil

1-pound corned beef sliced medium thick and then diced

½ small head cabbage cut in ½ inch strips and then diced medium (about 2 cups)

1 small white onion diced

1 cup (bottled) Guinness beer

2 tablespoons Dijon mustard

2 oz apple cider vinegar

Sea salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Heat large heavy bottom pan heat olive oil and sauté onion, for a minute and then add cabbage, sauté over medium low heat for a few minutes. Deglaze with beer; add chopped corned beef, apple cider and Dijon mustard. Simmer on low 5-7 minutes and season with sea salt and pepper to taste.

Pub Cheese Sauce

Ingredients

12 oz pub cheese

6 oz heavy cream

4 ounces Guinness beer

3 tablespoons diced onion

1 tablespoon butter

Directions

In heavy bottom pot, melt butter and sauté onion Deglaze with beer Add heavy cream and reduce over medium low for 2 minutes. Add pub cheese and simmer over low until melted. Hold covered with plastic wrap or foil in a warm place until ready to use.

Red Eyed Leprechaun Drink

Ingredients

2 cups hot chocolate

½ cup Irish whiskey

½ cup Irish cream

2 shots espresso (optional)

Directions -- Combine all ingredients

Alterations