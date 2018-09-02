Sterling Heights food truck rally

Lovers of street food will hit the jackpot at the Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual Food Truck Rally Sept. 6 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.

Melanie Davis, the chamber's president and CEO, said last year's inaugural food truck rally had almost 2,000 people attend on a cold and rainy day.

"We feel like if we got almost 2,000 people to come out last year, if the weather is any better this year, we'll do at least that well, if not better," she said.

"We already have over 4,600 people who have said they are interested in attending on Facebook … so I think we'll have a nice-sized crowd again this year."

Davis said 16 food and beverage vendors had committed to the event at press time. Scheduled food trucks and food vendors include Biggby Coffee, Buck-N-Dink's, Crepe Day-Twah, Detroit BBQ Co., El Charro, Fortune Cooking, GoCheez, Hog Wild BBQ, Island's Best Cold Drinks, Nikolina's Bistro & BBQ, The Philzone, Polish Mania Warsaw Cuisine, Rita's Italian Ice, A Serendipity Cakery, Simply Spanish, and Sweetwater Tavern.

"We like to try to get a diverse (variety) of food trucks," she said. "We have the Mexican, Spanish, an Asian food truck. There is an actual one for barbecues. There is Polish."

Davis said desserts and drinks are also represented, and she added that organizers hope to obtain a liquor license so vendors may serve beer and wine, and not just samples.

According to organizers, the event will feature games like cornhole, as well as children's activities. Sterling Heights Mayor Michael Taylor and Macomb County Executive Mark Hackel are expected to appear at around 5:30 p.m., Davis said.

Live music from the Blaine Fowler Experience, a band led by 96.3 FM WDVD morning host Blaine Fowler, will be featured.

Davis praised the amphitheater venue as a local gem and an ideal place for the event. The food truck rally also showcases vendor booths that feature the services of chamber members, she explained.

"It gives them an opportunity to spotlight what they do, the products or services that they offer to the community at large," she said.

Buck Sewell, the owner of Buck-N-Dink's, said his truck will serve barbecue, wieners and "Frito pies." He said he looks forward to "just a good time and good people," adding that last year's Food Truck Rally was a successful event.

"It was one of our first big ones," he said. "It kind of rained a little bit … but it turned out really well."

The Sterling Heights Regional Chamber of Commerce's annual Food Truck Rally will run 4:30-8:30 p.m. Sept. 6 at the Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill, 14900 Metropolitan Parkway in Sterling Heights. Genisys Credit Union is the presenting sponsor, and C & G Newspapers is a sponsor.

Admission is free, though organizers say a suggested $3 donation for parking will benefit the Clinton Township Fire Department's charity fund. Find out more by visiting www.shrcci.com or by calling (586) 731-5400.