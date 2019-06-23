< /iframe> </noscript> <!-- End Google Tag Manager (noscript) --> <script type='text/javascript' src='https://p.adrta.com/js/ftvf/72f2ec9b-5f38-43a3-a848-9f89298acbbc/p.js?ef=1¶ms=ftvf'></script> <!--[if lt IE 9]> <p class="browserupgrade">You are using an <strong>outdated</strong> browser. class="portlet-layout row" data-equalizer data-equalizer-mq="large-up"> <div class="portlet-column column large-8" id="column-2" data-equalizer-watch> <div class="portlet-dropzone portlet-column-content" id="layout-column_column-2"> <div class="portlet-boundary portlet-boundary_101_ portlet-static portlet-static-end portlet-borderless portlet-asset-publisher " id="p_p_id_101_" > <span id="p_101"></span> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div> <div class="asset-full-content default-asset-publisher no-title"> <div class="asset-content"> <div class="journal-content-article"> <!-- REGULAR STORY --> <script>(function(b,a){fox.videoPlayer=function(d,f,c,g){var e=this;this.loaded=false;this.config=f;this.modalId="#modal-magnify-video"+d;this.inModal=c;this.anvatoPlaylist=null;this.storyAnvatoPlayer=null;this.videosJson=JSON.parse(g);this.thumbsContainer=b("#"+d).siblings(".more-videos");this.thumbs=this.thumbsContainer.find("li > a");this.updateStyle=function(){if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer&&!c&&e.videosJson.length>1){var h=e.storyAnvatoPlayer.getCurrentSelected().id;if(e.storyAnvatoPlayer.config.autoplay){e.storyAnvatoPlayer.replacePlayer();e.setActiveThumb(e.thumbsContainer.find("[data-playlist-id="+h+"]"))}}else{return null}};this.setActiveThumb=function(h){e.thumbs.removeClass("active");h.addClass("active")};this.loadScript=function(){a.use("ep-fox-anvato-player",function(h){e.anvatoPlaylist=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlaylist(e.videosJson);e.storyAnvatoPlayer=new EP.Clients.FOX.AnvatoPlayer(d,e.config,e.updateStyle,e.anvatoPlaylist);e.thumbs.on("click",function(n){var Summer Drinks to Watch Out For Summer Drinks to Watch Out For type="text/javascript">(function(b,a,e){if(!!e&&!!e.track&&!!e.trackLink){var d=b("#social-share-414266047.social-share"),c=d.closest(".mod-story").find(".mod-header h1").html();d.on("click","li a",function(f){e.track("Share",{page_share_method:b(this).attr("data-type"),page_content_shared:c})})}})(jQuery,AUI(),fox.segmentAnalytics);</script> <script>$(function(){var a=function(){var d=440,f=600,i=(screen.height/2)-(d/2),h=(screen.width/2)-(f/2),g=1,e="width="+f+",height="+d+",left= "+h+",top="+i+",scrollbars="+g;return e};function c(){var h=window.location.href;var g=$(this).attr("data-href");var e=$(this).attr("data-type");var i=$(this).attr("data-image");if(i&&i.length>0){var f="";if(e=="pinterest"){f="media"}else{if(e=="tumblr"){f="posttype=photo&content"}}h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)+"&"+f+"="+encodeURIComponent(i)}else{h=g+encodeURIComponent(h)}var d=window.open(h,"social-share",a())}var b=function(){try{var f=$("#social-share-414266047");f.find("li a[data-href]").on("click",c)}catch(d){console.log("Error initSocialEvents"+d)}};b()});</script> </div> <figure class="story-media"> <div id="storyPlayer_414266047_414262060_117249"></div> <script>$(function(){var a=this;this.customFields=[{name:"dimension3",value:"WJBK"}];this.playerId="storyPlayer_414266047_414262060_117249";this.videosJson='[{"id":"414262060","video":"577343","title":"Summer%20Drinks%20and%20Dental%20Hygiene","caption":"Summer%20Drinks%20and%20Dental%20Hygiene","poster":"https%3A%2F%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fmedia.fox2detroit.com%2Fphoto%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FSummer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg","url":"https%3A%2F%2Fmcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com%2Fvideo%2Fvideo_studio%2F2019%2F06%2F23%2FSummer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_577343_1800.mp4%3FExpires%3D1655897565%26KeyName%3Dmcpkey1%26Signature%3DMclR9USMHL5j-3RbwanwCHFjx2M","plugins":{"dfp":{"adTagUrl":"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/weekend&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fweekend%2Fsummer-drinks-to-watch-out-for"}},"createDate":"Jun 23 2019 07:32AM EDT","customFields":[{"name":"dimension3","value":"WJBK"}]}]';this.config={autoplay:false,pInstance:"storyPlayer_414266047_414262060_117249",video:"577343",poster:"https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg",caption:"Summer%2520Drinks%2520and%2520Dental%2520Hygiene",url:"https://mcp-cdn-foxlocal-wjbk.storage.googleapis.com/video/video_studio/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_577343_1800.mp4?Expires=1655897565&KeyName=mcpkey1&Signature=MclR9USMHL5j-3RbwanwCHFjx2M",eventLabel:"Summer%20Drinks%20and%20Dental%20Hygiene-414262060",customFields:a.customFields};this.config.plugins={dfp:{adTagUrl:"https://pubads.g.doubleclick.net/gampad/ads?sz=640x480&iu=/63790564/wjbk/weekend&ciu_szs=300x250&impl=s&gdfp_req=1&env=vp&output=vast&vpos=preroll&unviewed_position_start=1&url=[referrer_url]&correlator=[timestamp]&description_url=http%3A%2F%2Fwww.fox2detroit.com%2Fgood-day%2Fweekend%2Fsummer-drinks-to-watch-out-for"}};this.config.companions=[{width:300,height:250,containers:["companions_div_1"]}];this.player=new Posted Jun 23 2019 09:14AM EDT
Video Posted Jun 23 2019 07:32AM EDT data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </a> </figure> </aside> <div id="modal-magnify-photo-414266047-414262045" class="reveal-modal" data-reveal="" aria-labelledby="modalTitle" aria-hidden="true" role="dialog"> <figure class="media"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Summer_Drinks_and_Dental_Hygiene_0_7433634_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <a class="close-reveal-modal" aria-label="Close"> <i Summer is the season for sweet treats likes ice cream and frozen drinks, but it turns out that those 'everyday' juices, lemonades, and teas can have just as much of a negative impact on your dental hygiene.

Dr. Amanda Sheehan of Oakland Family Dental in Waterford stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to demonstrate how sugary drinks can negatively impact your teeth. class="portlet-borderless-container " style=""> <div class="portlet-body"> <div class="journal-content-article" id="article_10155_65880_MOD-STORY_SNIPPET-WJBK_1.1"> <!-- begin: STORY SNIPPET --> <section class="module mod-story-snippet"> <!-- usePageCategory:true pagePrimaryCategoryName:"Weekend" pagePrimaryCategoryId:"66156" --> <header class="mod-header no_header_style"> <h3>More Weekend Stories</h3> </header> <div class="mod-content"> <ul class="list media"> <li> <a href="/good-day/weekend/nitro-cafe-comes-to-downtown-royal-oak" title="Nitro Cafe Comes to Downtown Royal Oak" data-articleId="414268395" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Nitro_Cafe_at_Mr__B_s_0_7433682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Nitro_Cafe_at_Mr__B_s_0_7433682_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Nitro_Cafe_at_Mr__B_s_0_7433682_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Nitro_Cafe_at_Mr__B_s_0_7433682_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Nitro_Cafe_at_Mr__B_s_0_7433682_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Nitro Cafe at Mr. B's" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Nitro Cafe Comes to Downtown Royal Oak</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 10:02AM EDT</span></p> </div> Chef Johnny Prep has never stopped innovating at his Mr. B's Gastropub in Royal Oak since opening a few years ago. 

His latest idea is the Nitro Cafe, an al fresco dining and drinking in downtown Royal Oak featuring house-made nitro-frozen craft cocktail ice cream and dramatic craft cocktail presentations. Prep has transformed the venue's patio space into a haven where decadent frozen treats pack about the same alcohol punch as a glass of wine. The menu includes such interesting creations as the Caramel Apple, made with Crown Royal Apple and a bourbon caramel sauce. The patio will also offer some of the same small plates and dramatic cocktails that drive the popularity of Johnny's Speakeasy, the prohibition-era inspired hideaway spot that Chef Johnny launched about nine months ago. To top it off, the Nitro Café will also feature a calendar of live jazz music. data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Miss_Metro_Detroit_Qualifying_Pageant_0_7433671_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Miss_Metro_Detroit_Qualifying_Pageant_0_7433671_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Miss_Metro_Detroit_Qualifying_Pageant_0_7433671_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Miss_Metro_Detroit_Qualifying_Pageant_0_7433671_ver1.0_160_90.jpg 160w" data-sizes="160px" alt="Miss Metro Detroit Qualifying Pageant" /> </div> </div> </div> </figure> <small class="copyright"></small> </div> <div class="headline-wrapper"> <h4>Jessica and Jaida to Open Miss Metro Detroit USA Qualifying Pageant</h4> </div> <div class="meta-wrapper"> </div> <div class="meta"> <p class="updated"><strong>Posted</strong><span> Jun 23 2019 09:56AM EDT</span></p> <p The upcoming Miss Metro Detroit USA qualifying pageant for Miss Michigan USA and Miss USA takes place at Saturday ,July 27th at 6 p.m. at the Lawrence Tech University Auditorium.

Local singers and sisters Jessica and Jaida Turner will perform during the opening ceremony to kickoff the event, and during the breaks leading into the fashion, evening gown and interview questions segments.

They visited the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning with representatives from the pageant to preview the performance and to sing "Somewhere Over the Rainbow." data-articleId="414268311" > <div class="image-wrapper"> <figure class="responsive-wrapper image"> <div class="responsive-wrapper no-controls "> <div class="responsive"> <div class="position-align"> <img class="center delay-img-load" src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/lakana-fox-global/theme/images/wjbk/placeholder-16x9.jpg" data-src="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Signature_Drinks_for_the_Rocket_Mortgage_0_7433833_ver1.0_160_90.jpg" data-srcset="https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Signature_Drinks_for_the_Rocket_Mortgage_0_7433833_ver1.0_1280_720.jpg 1280w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Signature_Drinks_for_the_Rocket_Mortgage_0_7433833_ver1.0_640_360.jpg 640w, https://media.fox2detroit.com/media.fox2detroit.com/photo/2019/06/23/Signature_Drinks_for_the_Rocket_Mortgage_0_7433833_ver1.0_320_180.jpg 320w, Detroit will be the focus of the professional golf world next week as some of the game's best players come to the Motor City for the very first time as part of the Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Two official signature drinks, called the "Hole in One" and the "Double Eagle," will be introduced and served at the tournament. 

Dean Champane, of Great Lakes Wine & Spirits dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen to showcase how the drinks are made and to give a little taste of what fans can expect. 