Summer is here and a new season of hairstyles is setting in.

6 Salon Owner George Nikollaj stopped by the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning with some models to showcase some of the hottest hair trends of the season.

He also broke a little news, announcing that the salon will expand with a new location this fall in downtown Detroit at 1441 Woodward Ave., in Bedrock's Lofts at Merchant Row building. The Detroit location will be a full-service salon with 18 cutting chairs, two manicuring stations, two pedicure stations, two makeup stations and also barbering including hot shaves.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.