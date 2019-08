The days are getting shorter and temperatures are starting to cool down. But there's still plenty of time to heat up summer with a party or two before it's over.

Chefs Kelli Lewton and Jim Lenz, of Two Unique Caterers, dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen to share their tips for putting on the best summer barbeque or party you've ever had.

Watch the video above and click here to learn more about Chef Kelli.