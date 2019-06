Freshly popped kettle corn is a great snack year-round, but especially in the summer months.

Randy Lipman, president, and her husband Larry, general manager, dropped by the Fox2 News parking lot to showcase how they make their unique style of popcorn and talk about how they donate proceeds to Beaumont Hospital charitable causes.

Following the segment, the Lipmans were on thier way to Eastern Market for their Sunday Street Market from 10 a.m. - 4 p.m. They'll also be at the Eastern Market Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.