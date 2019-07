Sushi lovers should know that today is National Hand Roll Day! We celebrated by inviting the experts with Joe Muer Sushi to the Fox2 News studios Saturday morning.

Matthew Smith, general manager of the Bloomfield Hills location and Chef Feng, head sushi chef, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen to share some of their favorite recipes.

Watch the video above, follow the recipes and click here for more information.

Spicy Tuna Roll

Ingredients:

Ahi Tuna (minced, tartar style)

Cucumber, julienne

Seaweed sheet (nori)

Sushi Rice

Sriracha and Chili Oil, to mix with tuna

Sushi Mat

Directions:

Mix tuna with sriracha and chili oil, add only as much as desired (its spicy!) Start by placing the ball in the middle of the sheet of nori (rough side), and spread it out evenly. Place on the sushi mat. Use your fingers to spread the rice onto the nori. Keep your hands wet with a mixture of water and rice vinegar. Do not press or mash the rice, or it will not stick properly when rolling. Add julienned cucumber sticks and spicy tuna onto the rice. Start rolling with the edge that has your first ingredient next to it. Lift the nori and fold it over the first ingredient. Make sure to keep the ingredients in place and that the rice sticks together. Tuck the front edge of the nori into the roll as you continue to roll the sushi. You will need to tighten the roll to keep ingredients from falling out when you cut it. Remember to tighten the roll with your sushi mat often, but not too tightly. Roll the sushi roll back and forth in the mat to tighten and seal it. Cut the roll into sixths or eighths using a sharp, wet knife. Serve immediately. Enjoy!

Vegetable Roll

Ingredients

Cucumber, Avocado, Carrot, Lettuce, Pickled Radish, Kampyo, Asparagus