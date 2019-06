The kids are nearly out of school for the year, and summer vacation season is just around the corner. Wherever you decide to go, it likely won't be cheap. A recent study found Americans spend more than $100 billion on vacation.

Local financial expert Michael Foguth, of the Foguth Financial Group, stopped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning to share some tips on how to make it a memorable summer without breaking the bank.

Watch the video above and click here for more information.