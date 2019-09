Jim Brady's in Ann Arbor is known for its Sunday brunch menu and its signature shrimp and grits recipe.

Owner Tom Brady and Chef Nick Ruse stopped in the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to show how it's done. To celebrate their recent move to Ann Arbor, Brady says Bloody Mary's are half off at both the Ann Arbor and Metro Detroit locations throughout the month of September. Watch the video above, follow the recipe and click here for more information.

Jim Brady's Cheddar Grits

Ingredients

4 cups whole milk

whole milk 1 cup stone ground grits

stone ground grits 4 ounces white Cheddar, grated

white Cheddar, grated 6 tablespoons butter

1 t Tabasco

Salt & pepper to taste

Directions

Scald the milk in a medium saucepan, then whisk in the grits. Cook, low heat, stirring often, until thickened, about 30 minutes. Stir in the Cheddar, and when the cheese is melted, stir in the butter.

Season with Tabasco, salt & pepper. Turn off the heat and cover with a lid to keep warm.