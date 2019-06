Denise Caston-Clark was a Radio City Rockette for 10 years and toured nationally with the Tony Award winning musical, "Crazy For You."

She returns to Metro Detroit this week to prep for the Motor City Tap Festival and Motor City Soles performance now in its 12th year schedule for this August.

"Tap Dance Detroit has been my vision for many years," said Caston-Clark. "This studio is for all levels of tap dancers to be able to drop in and train, have fun, and connect with other equally passionate people." The summer schedule begins mid-July, with more weekend classes to be put up on the website.

Caston-Clark dropped by the Fox2 News studios Sunday morning with a few dancers to preview the performances.