The Motown Bistro in Detroit has been serving up delicious seafood and other signature menu items unique to southeast Michigan. Chef Charles Williams and Owner Jai Dearing dropped by the Fox2 Kitchen Sunday morning to share one of their more popular recipes.

Red Snapper Creole

Ingredients

7 oz . fresh red snapper fillet

1 oz . diced tri-color peppers

1 whole fresh tomato diced

1 oz . fresh parsley

1 oz . fresh basil

Housemade seafood tomato sauce

1 oz . fresh crawfish

1 oz . chopped fresh shrimp

Salt/pepper to taste

Directions