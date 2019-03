In honor of Women's History Month, UAW-Ford will host its third annual women's extravaganza focused on empowering women today from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the UAW-Ford National Programs Center in Detroit. The extravaganza themed, "Be-You" dares women to: Be Passionate, Bold, Ambitious, Awesome, Inspired, and Courageous.



Angie Mucke, human resource manager with Ford Motor Company, joined 13-year-old entrepreneur Aniya Flooyd in the Fox2 News studio Saturday morning to talk about the program, her success and her new product creation, A's Scrub & Rub Natural Skincare.

Watch te video above and click here for more information.