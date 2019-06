Father's Day is fast approaching, and if the dad or man in your life appreciates fine clothing, then choosing the perfect gift may not be so difficult after all.

Al Bartell, of Times Square Men's Fashion in Detroit, stopped by the Fox2 News studios with five models to showcase some of the latest trends in high-end men's fashion for the summer. They'll be on display as part of the Ties to the Community Event Father's Day Giveaway on Saturday, June 15 from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. at Times Square, located at 19330 Livernois, and 42nd Street, located at 17301 Mack Ave.