Two Unique Catering and the Williamette Valley Vineyards are teaming up for a very special pop-up experience starting at 6:30 p.m. Sept. 10 and 11 at 4303 Delemere Ct. in Royal Oak. Reservations are required and $75 per person.

Chef Jim Lentz, of Two Unique Catering, and Ryan Clifford, of Williamette Valley Vineyards, visited the Fox2 News studios to showcase what the buzz is all about.