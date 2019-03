With state bragging rights and a Big Ten Conference title on the line, tonight's basketball game between the Michigan Wolverines and the Michigan State Spartans in East Lansing couldn't be any bigger.

The heated tent at Beacon Park's Winter Lodge in Detroit will transform into a sports den tonight with a DJ, craft cocktails and beer from Lumen Detroit, prizes, and tailgate-inspired food truck menus.

Brian Nuno, of DTE Energy, and Joshua Mansfield of Rolling Stoves Food Truck, stopped by the Fox2 Kitchen to preview the free event and to showcase their signature smash burger and peanut butter burger.