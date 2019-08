Detroit-based Valentine Distilling Co. recently received international recognition for being amont the 10-higest scoring whiskies in the world. It was one of only four distilleries in the U.S. to make the list, and the only craft distiller to appear on it.

President and Founder Rifino Valentine visited the Fox2 Kitchen to provide a sampling of what earned them the award and to showcase some of their other signature drinks served at their cocktail lounge in Ferndale.