- Hill Billy Bone BBQ Spokesperson David O'Brien, along with Westland Mayor Bill Wild, joined us on The Nine to demonstrate how to prepare and grill baby back ribs and share more details about the upcoming Blues and Brews. Watch in the video player above.

Blues, Brews and Barbecue in the City of Westland is back! The event will take place from Friday, August 2 through Saturday, August 3. Fireworks will close the event, starting at 10:00 pm on the event grounds. The event is free, at Thomas H. Brown Central City Park.

Learn more at http://www.cityofwestland.com/play/blues-brews-bbq-1865/-fsiteid-1.