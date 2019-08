- Toasted Oak Grill & Market has been honored for its outstanding wine program in Wine Spectator's 2019 Restaurant Awards.

The restaurant is recognized among other winners from all over the globe as a top destination for wine lovers. Toasted Oak has won the Award of Excellence. The Award of Excellence recognizes restaurants whose wine lists feature a well-chosen assortment of quality producers along with a thematic match to the menu in both price and style.

Toasted Oak is conveniently located adjacent to the Renaissance Baronette Hotel in Novi at 27790 Novi Rd, Novi, MI 48377.

Toasted Oak can be contacted by calling 248-277-6000 or visiting http://toastedoak.com.