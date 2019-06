Chef Bilal "Carlos" Choukeir joined us this morning to demo St. Louis spare ribs to preview the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament. Watch in the video player above.

CLICK HERE FOR THE RECIPE .

Atwater will be one of the dozens of food and brewery vendors giving out unlimited food and drink samples at the event, called Grand Taste, at the Meijer LPGA Classic golf tournament, this week through Sunday, on Father's Day.