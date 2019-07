- Owner of Hello Vino! Christy Wilson came in on The Nine to introduce us to their wines this Wednesday. Watch in the video above.

The Hello Vino! wine and cocktail bar in downtown Bellaire offers a variety of over 100 unique wines from around the world, all kinds of fun and unique wine-themed gifts, while creating a name for themselves with specialty wine cocktails like Torch Lake Mimosa, Call Me a Cab Lemonade and many others.



Find out more about Hello Vino at www.hellovinobellaire.com.