- Owner Ralph Stabile from Mackinaw Trail Winery joined us this Wine Wednesday. Watch in the video player above.

The three wines taste-tested were Harvest Riesling, Dry Riesling, and the Marquette Rose. Taste them for yourself at the upcoming Fine Art Fine Wine Fair, June 22 to June 23, at St. Mary's in Orchard Lake.

The fair will host almost 100 juried fine artists in a boutique style art fair. Categories that are in the art fair include Painting, Sculpture, Metalworking, Ceramics, Woodworking, Jewelry, Fiber, and more. There are thousands of one-of- a-kind well-crafted pieces of art that are available for purchase.

Alongside the artists, the fair will have a fine wine tasting. Attendees can shop for art while sampling wines. French and Spanish wines will be featured, and Mackinaw Trail Winery will be launching four new wines exclusively at the fair. These wines will have limited distribution after the event.

Acoustic music will also be featured throughout each day for guests enjoy. Some of the featured musical acts are Matthew Ball (The Boogie Woogie Kid), Sheila Landis (Brazilian Jazz Vocalist), Escaping Pavement (Singer/Songwriter Duo), and SQ3.

Learn more about the event at https://www.fineartfinewinefair.com/.