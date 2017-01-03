The Doctor Is In: Weight Loss Solutions for the New Year Health The Doctor Is In: Weight Loss Solutions for the New Year Wednesday, join Fox 2's deena Centofanti and Beaumont Health experts as they discuss different options for weight loss, how to set realistic goals, common mistakes, and the psychology of losing weight,

It's one of the most popular resolutions for the New Year, lose weight, get in shape and be healthier. Whether its 5 lbs. or 50 lbs, the task can seem overwhelming. We all know diet and exercise are necessary, but what does it take to stay on track and reach our goals?

The Experts:

Dr. Wendy Miller, Beaumont Section Head of Nutrition and Preventive Medicine

Kevin Sloan, Beaumont Weight Control Psychologist

Steven Barr, Beaumont Fitness Expert

