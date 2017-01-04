Can you die of a broken heart?

Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn discusses heart health and weighs in on broken hearts.

Posted:Jan 04 2017 12:10PM EST

Updated:Jan 04 2017 12:10PM EST

Actress Debbie Reyonlds died from a stroke last week... one day after her daughter... actress Carrie Fisher died from a heart attack.
Did the death of her daughter possibly play a role in Reynold's death?
In essence, can you die of a broken heart?
Cardiologist and America's Heart Healthy doctor, Dr. Joel Kahn explains the connection between heart health and relationships. 


