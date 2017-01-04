Can you die of a broken heart? Health Can you die of a broken heart? Cardiologist and America's Heart Healthy doctor, Dr. Joel Kahn explains the connection between heart health and relationships.

Actress Debbie Reyonlds died from a stroke last week... one day after her daughter... actress Carrie Fisher died from a heart attack.

Did the death of her daughter possibly play a role in Reynold's death?

In essence, can you die of a broken heart?

