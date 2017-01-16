DASH Diet designed to stop hypertension is ranked No. 1 by publication Health DASH Diet designed to stop hypertension is ranked No. 1 by publication



In the new year, many of us are trying to tweak our eating habits in attempts to get healthier and maybe lose some weight. So the big question is - what diets actually work?

U.S. News and World Report analyzes diets every year, and, after looking at 38 diets, they ranked the DASH Diet as number 1.

So, what is the DASH Diet anyway? It stands for dietary approaches (to) stop hypertension. It was originally developed by the National Heart, Lung and Blood Institute to help people lower their blood pressure. The diet focuses on limiting sodium and cutting out low blood pressure foods.

