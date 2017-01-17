Foods to help cleanse the body Health Foods to help cleanse the body Cardiologist and America's Heart Healthy doctor, Dr. Joel Kahn discusses what foods best cleanse our bodies and help us to reboot.

From apple cider vinegar to broccoli sprouts, adding certain foods to your diet may give your body the boost it needs this time of year.

