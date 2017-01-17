Foods to help cleanse the body

Dr. Joel Kahn, America's Healthy Heart Doc, shares some foods to help detox and jump start your body.

Posted:Jan 17 2017 11:58AM EST

Updated:Jan 17 2017 12:08PM EST

From apple cider vinegar to broccoli sprouts, adding certain foods to your diet may give your body the boost it needs this time of year.

Cardiologist and America's Heart Healthy doctor, Dr. Joel Kahn discusses what foods help us detox and reboot. 


