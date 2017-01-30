St. John Providence offering heart and vascular screenings for $60 Health St. John Providence offering heart and vascular screenings for $60 Don't wait until you're in the emergency room to have your heart checked. Even though you may feel fine and healthy, vascular diseases can be a silent killer so it's important to stay on top of your cardiovascular health.

Certain tests can identify if you are at risk to have a heart attack or maybe a stroke.

FOX 2's Deena Centofanti takes us to St. John Providence to show us seven screenings that assess your risk of heart and/or vascular problems.

The tests are:

Heart screening

Blood work for cholesterol and diabetes

Blood pressure check

Electrocardiogram (EKG)

Body mass index (BMI)

Ankle brachial index (ABI), which shows how well blood is flowing to the limbs

Carotid ultrasound to show blood flow to the brain

Abdominal aorta ultrasound to check for aneurysm

St. John Providence is offering a special in February for National Heart Month. You can get all 7 of the simple, non-invasive tests for only $60. The tests take about one hour.

You can receive the discounted price (normally $75) if you call during February to schedule your appointment anytime during the year.

The Heart and Vascular Screening is offered at St. John Hospital and Medical Center, Providence Hospital, Providence Park Hospital, St. John Macomb Hospital and St. John River District Hospital. Appointments may be scheduled by calling 866-501-DOCS (3627).

You can get more information online here.