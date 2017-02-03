Troy Athens raises money for Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation [ ] Hide Caption [ ] Show Caption Jenna Kast died at 11 from brain cancer. She would have graduated Troy Athens this year, which inspired students to raise money in her memory for children with illnesses. Health Troy Athens raises money for Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation Jenna Kast battled brain cancer for 8 years before passing away at the age of 11.

- Jenna Kast battled brain cancer for 8 years before passing away at the age of 11.

She would have graduated from Athens High School this year, so students there are holding a fundraiser for the Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation.

The Rock Your Ride fundraiser is at CycleBar in Troy on Sunday, February 5 at 11:30 a.m. and again at 12:45 p.m. One hundred percent of the proceeds go to the Jenna Kast Believe in Miracles Foundation, which helps grant wishes for kids with illnesses.

Various other activities for students during Charity Week, too, to raise money and awareness.

Learn more about the Jenna Kast Foundation HERE.



You can learn more about the CycleBar in Troy for Charity HERE.



