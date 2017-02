Butter Vs. Margarine: Which is Healthier? Health Butter Vs. Margarine: Which is Healthier? Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn says today's margarine choices usually top butter when it comes to heart health.



When it comes to heart health, what's the better spread?

Cardiologist, Dr. Joel Kahn says today's margarine choices usually top butter when it comes to heart health.

Margarine is made from vegetable oils, so it contains unsaturated "good" fats.

Butter is made from animal fat, so it contains more saturated fat, which Dr. Kahn says you should try to avoid.

He says look for a spread that doesn't have trans fats and has the least amount of saturated fat.