The Doctor Is In: Henry Ford & Heart Health Health The Doctor Is In: Henry Ford & Heart Health Henry Ford Health announces collaboration by Metro Detroit Cardiologists to increase heart attack survival rates.

Content is sponsored by Henry Ford Health

Wednesday, Join Deena Centofanti and Cardiologist William W. O’Neill, M.D., Director of the Center for Structural Heart Disease, Henry Ford Hospital as they discuss heart health and answer your questions live on Facebook.

Dr. O'Neill also discusses how five health systems have joined together to increase patients' survival rate from heart attacks.