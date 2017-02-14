The sweet side of dark chocolate

(WJBK) - If you're planning on giving chocolate this year, cardiologists suggest dark chocolate. Dr. Joel Kahn joins us to explain all the benefits of eating dark chocolate.
For starters, it's important to know that cacao is the raw product and cocoa is what's been heated and baked.
A 100g bar of dark chocolate with 70-85% cacao contains:
- 11 grams of fiber
- 67% of the RDA for Iron
- 58% of the RDA for Magnesium
- 89% of the RDA for Copper
- 98% of the RDA for Manganese
The bar also has lots of Potassium, Phosphorus, Zinc and Selenium.
One important reminder from Dr. Kahn, though, is to read the label. You may eat a whole cacao bar and feel great -- but then realize you just ate three servings.