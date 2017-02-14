The sweet side of dark chocolate Health The sweet side of dark chocolate If you're planning on giving chocolate this year, cardiologists suggest dark chocolate. Dr. Joel Kahn joins us to explain all the benefits of eating dark chocolate.

For starters, it's important to know that cacao is the raw product and cocoa is what's been heated and baked.

A 100g bar of dark chocolate with 70-85% cacao contains:

11 grams of fiber

67% of the RDA for Iron

58% of the RDA for Magnesium

89% of the RDA for Copper

98% of the RDA for Manganese

The bar also has lots of Potassium, Phosphorus, Zinc and Selenium.

One important reminder from Dr. Kahn, though, is to read the label. You may eat a whole cacao bar and feel great -- but then realize you just ate three servings.