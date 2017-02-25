Sensitive skin ingredients to look for in products Health Sensitive skin ingredients to look for in products Changes in the seasons and the dry cold air can do a number on your skin. If you have sensitive skin, you know it's a struggle to find the right products.



So what ingredients do you need to avoid? Let's start with the big three.

Changes in the seasons and the dry cold air can do a number on your skin. If you have sensitive skin, you know it’s a struggle to find the right products.



So what ingredients do you need to avoid? Let's start with the big three.

"People with sensitive skin are usually sensitive to three main categories of ingredients," said Dr. Steven Grekin, dermatologist. "Fragrance, preservatives, and essential oils. People think essential oils are natural, they're naturally irritating."

There are so many popular buzzwords like natural, organic but Grekin says, if your skin seems irritated , your products might be to blame.

"When purchasing personal care products you should watch out for parabens, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, fragrance and Balsam of Peru."

If that sounds overwhelming, here's a simple guideline:

Look for a product that has natural ceramides, water based products make for good moisturizers.

If your heart is set on using essential oils, Grekin says stick with lavender and grape seed oils.

When you're shopping for products for the face, use unscented sensitive skin products such as Cetaphil and Aveeno.

