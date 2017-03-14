How To Get 10 Servings of Fruits and Vegetables In One Green Smoothie



A Big, Delicious Green Smoothie!

Ingredients:

1 apple with skin, cored

1 orange, peeled

1 cup frozen, wild blueberries

1 small plum tomato

1 whole carrot

4 cups or handfuls of fresh baby spinach

1/4 avocado

8 ounces of water

Directions:

Start by adding the liquid to your blender followed by the soft fruit. Add the greens to your blender last. Blend on high for 30-60 seconds, or until the smoothie is creamy.

Serving Size: You can either drink this as one big meal, or share with a partner. You can also split this smoothie into breakfast and lunch portions if you are doing a green smoothie cleanse.

Nutrition Information

Calories: 433

Fat: 13g (grams)

Protein: 9g

Carbohydrates: 82g (includes 25 grams of fiber)

Vitamin A: 752% RDA (Recommended Daily Allowance)

B1 (Thiamine): 44% RDA

B2 (Riboflavin): 37% RDA

B3 (Niacin): 29% RDA

B5 (Pantothenic Acid): 32% RDA

B6 (Pyridoxine): 58% RDA

Folate : 89% RDA

Vitamin C: 160% RDA

Vitamin E: 34% RDA

Vitamin K: 506% RDA

Calcium: 27%

Copper: 61%

Iron: 71%

Magnesium: 50%

Manganese: 247%

Phosphorus: 37%

Potassium: 40%

Selenium: 7%

Sodium: 10%

Zinc: 25%

Omega-3 Fatty Acids: 163%

Omega-6 Fatty Acids: 10%

