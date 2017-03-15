The Doctor Is In: Getting A Good Night's Rest Health The Doctor Is In: Getting A Good Night's Rest Wednesday, two doctors from Beaumont Health join Deena Centofatni as they discuss common sleep problems, solutions and when you really need to see a specialist.

Have you been having trouble getting back on track, since we've had to "Spring forward?" The truth is most Americans are not getting enough sleep. Lack of proper sleep can have serious consequences, raising our risk for weight gain, depression, diabetes and cancer.

The Experts:

Beaumont Sleep Expert - Dr. Nader Mina

Beaumont Sleep Expert - Dr. Veronica Sesi



