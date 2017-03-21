State of Michigan launches campaign aimed to boost vaccine rates Health State of Michigan launches campaign aimed to boost vaccine rates The State of Michigan has launched a new effort to encourage parents to vaccinate their children.

Michigan has one of the lowest childhood immunization rates in the country. We rank 43rd in the nation for vaccination rates of kids under 3. Moreso, only 54 percent of Michigan toddlers are up to date on their vaccinations. The state says this puts us at risk for an increase in vaccine-preventable diseases.

In response, the Michigan Department of Health launched a campaign called I Vaccinate this week.

The goal of the program is to provide parents with information and tools based on medical science and research to help Michigan parents protect their kids.

The I Vaccinate campaign was introduced by state medical and education officials along with the Franny Strong Foundation, an organization established by a mother who lost her infant daughter to whooping cough.

"A parent's decision about whether to vaccinate a child doesn't just affect that child. It affects entire communities," says Veronica McNally with the Franny Strong Foundation. "These vaccines prevent diseases; they prevent entire communities from outbreak; and they prevent deaths, like Francesca's.

The I Vaccinate campaign features a website along with social media and television ads encouraging parents with questions about vaccines to seek out more information.

For more information, visit www.ivaccinate.org.